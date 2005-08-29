Things to Do on a Rainy Day in Boston, Massachusetts

Things to Do on a Rainy Day in Boston

American Repertory Theatre

American Repertory Theatre is one of the country’s most celebrated resident theaters and winner of numerous awards. This internationally acclaimed company presents a classic mix of drama, music, comedy, beloved masterpieces and important new works. They also offer a child-care series (Saturday matinees) and pre-performance and post-performance discussion series (Saturday matinees).

Boston Ballet

The Boston Ballet is renowned for classical, contemporary and cutting-edge dance, and is one of the top five dance companies in North America. The Company maintains an internationally acclaimed repertoire of classical and contemporary works ranging from full-length story ballets to new works by choreographers such as Christopher Whoddon, Nacho Duato and Mark Morris.

Boston Bowl Center Family Fun Center

Boston`s only 24-hour family entertainment complex, featuring tenpin and candlepin bowling, billiards and more than 80 interactive electronic games Boston`s only 24-hour family entertainment complex.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are the National Basketball Association’s most winning franchise. Their games are great for children, adults, and families. Located in the TD Banknorth Garden, tickets can be purchased on-line.





Cheers

Cheers, located at Beacon Hill, is the original inspiration for the setting of the favorite American TV series. A replica is also located at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum designed specifically to help children understand and enjoy the world in which they live. The Museum provides real objects, direct experiences and enjoyment that foster learning, in an informal environment, seriously fun! The Museum is Boston’s best place for kids ages 0-10 and all the adults in their lives, and is located at 300 Congress street.

Comedy Connection

Voted “Best Comedy Club in the Country” by USA Today, The Comedy Connection presents the best in stand-up comedy every night of the week, and two shows on Friday and Saturday. See their website for a colander of shows.

Hard Rock Cafe

Opened in June of 1989, The Boston Hard Rock Cafe was dubbed the “Massachusetts Institute of Rock” by founder Isaac Tigrett. The best place in Boston for great American food. Come in and enjoy the most extensive collection of Rock ‘N Roll memorabilia. A hip-hopping happening place for great food and fun! Children’s menu, late nite, full bar, private dining room, reservations recommended.

John F. Kennedy Library and Museum<

Step back into the recreated world of the early 1960s and experience first hand the life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy. The Library and Museum offer special events and programs year round.

Kings

“Retro-fied” entertainment facility featuring 16 bowling lanes, 8 billiard tables and the Deville Lounge; a full service restaurant with an 80 seat capacity. Extensive video and audio capabilities.

Museum of Fine Arts

The Museum of Fine Arts offers one of the greatest gifts Boston has to give- Discovery. For young and old, for first-time visitor and familiar friends, every turn yields a new experience. Each piece is a passport to a time and a place that will inform, enlighten, and inspire. It is located in the Fenway, one mile from Copley Square.

The Aquarium features colorful & educational exhibits with more than 8000 aquatic creatures. Highlights include a 4-story glass ocean tank that houses a coral reef display plus an outstanding variety of fishes, sharks & sea turtles, and is located at Central Wharf.

Prudential Skywalk Observatory

The Skywalk Observatory offers breathtaking 360° views of Boston, 700 feet in the air. Tickets can be purchased at the Skywalk entrance, located on the 50th floor of the Prudential Tower, where there is shopping and dining for everyone.

Sports Museum of New England

Located at the TD Banknorth Garden (formerly Fleet Center),The Sports Museum preserves and showcases the distinctly rich sports heritage of New England through an unparalleled collection of artifacts, multimedia, works of art and interactive exhibits. www.fleetcenter.com

