It’s a Small World at Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg

Back in 2007, I wrote about visiting Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany, a toy train-lover’s dream world. Since then they’ve expanded quite a bit and this year opened a mini international airport among all the train tracks and roads of the world. Take a look at their new video for a preview.
Within Wunderland’s Alps an airport of 150 square meters is under construction with every technical feature possible (Car System with supply vehicles, fire engines and the airplanes themselves). The airport will for sure be the largest model airport in the world, where many different airplanes (from A 380 to Cessna) will operate. If you like miniature you can check and this Miniature Room inside a PC .